John R. Jones, Jr., 88

John R. Jones, Jr.

Age 88 of White Bear Lake, MN

Born 1932 in Austin, MN and passed away December 20, 2020 from the lingering effects of COVID-19. Survived by wife of 65 years Jane Plager Jones; children; Barbara Jones (Kelly Eglehoff), Cady Lindeberg (Greg), and Dan Jones (Sallie). Grandchildren; Justin Knowlton, Mitchell Egelhoff, Samantha Jones, Kayla Jones, Emma Jones; and sister Sally Wilson.

Johnnie grew up in Austin and graduated as valedictorian from Austin High School and cum laude from Harvard University. In 1948 he met the love of his life, Jane Plager, and married her in 1955 sharing over seven decades of love together. In the sixties they adopted their three children and have lived in the same house on Cedar Avenue that they had built in 1958.

Shortly after college graduation he enlisted in the Army and served in the Counter Intelligence Corps in the post-World War II American occupation zone of Berlin. Johnnie was employed by 3M for over 30 years retiring in 1992. A 62 year resident of the City of White Bear Lake he was a quiet but dedicated leader who preferred to stay out of the spotlight but loved to shine that light on his beloved wife, Jane. They were early, and very active, members of Parkview United Church of Christ and avid community supporters.

Johnnie will be forever known for his appreciation for people, traveling with Jane, hunting, fishing, food, music, and photography. His wisdom and intelligence were a foundation of support for his family and friends. His easy rapport with people he met in all aspects in life were sincere and unique. You genuinely felt appreciated when you spoke with John Jones.

It will always be a ‘good morning’ in Johnnie’s world and everything will always be ‘just peachy’. His vest and hat have been hung up for the last time but not his legacy. “Johnnie, you are beloved and you will be missed. We were blessed to have you in our lives. Godspeed.”

Visitation Tuesday, December 29, 4-7:00 pm at Honsa Family Funeral Home, 2460 Co Rd E East, White Bear Lake, MN. Private funeral service Wednesday, December 30 at Noon (12 pm) at Parkview United Church of Christ, 3737 Bellaire Ave., White Bear Lake, MN. Interment to follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 2 pm. Memorials preferred to Parkview United Church Christ Music Fund.

