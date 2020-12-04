Mary “Kay” Forslund, 80

Mary “Kay” Forslund (nee Wingert), age 80 passed away peacefully Nov 27th, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Claire & Mary Wingert, and brother David Wingert. She will be greatly missed by daughter Kristen (Steve) Steichen, son Rob (Heather) Forslund, granddaughter Charlotte Forslund, brothers Harry (Kay) Wingert & Frank (Leanne) Wingert, sister Gayle Wingert, sister-in-law Pat Wingert and her nieces and nephews. Kay was active in her church and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was a longtime P.E.O. member and found much happiness spending time with her friends & family. She added an extra touch to everything she did and always made people feel special. Kay grew up in Iowa, raised a family in Austin, MN, moved to Omaha, NE (where she lived 20 years & later retired) and eventually returned to Minnesota to be near family. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or the P.E.O. Educational Loan Fund.

