MCGA offering 4 $5K scholarships to future ag leaders

The Minnesota Corn Growers Association (MCGA) is providing four $5,000 scholarships to students located statewide who are pursuing a career in agriculture.

The number of scholarships available doubled from last year, as Minnesota’s corn farmers increased their investment in the next generation of agricultural leaders.

“Our ag sector offers endless opportunities for the next generation, and it is important to do what we can to support students pursuing a career in agriculture, whether it is on the farm, in the lab or behind a desk,” said MCGA President Tim Waibel. “We are proud to be able to help even more students this year, and encourage all future ag leaders to apply.”

The application is live at mncorn.org/scholarships. The deadline to apply is Jan. 8.

MCGA scholarship applicants must be a Young Adult Member of MCGA who is working toward a degree in an agriculture-related field. The Young Adult Membership, available to ages 16–24, was launched for future agricultural leaders who would like to participate in grassroots advocacy today. Young Adult Members enjoy reduced member dues and stay current on the latest news in Minnesota’s corn sector, as well as have access to networking and leadership opportunities.