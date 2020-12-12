Mower County surpasses 3K cumulative COVID-19 cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,027 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 34 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, approximately 360 cases are still active within Mower County, an increase of about 85 cases since the middle of the week.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (1,026, 1 death), Fillmore (892), Freeborn (1,759, 12 deaths), Olmsted (7,888, 42 deaths) and Steele (2,305, 9 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 370,968 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 43,459 are still active.

To date, 4,789,829 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Friday, 19,251 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 4,188 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 4,292 on Friday. Of those, 2,819 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.