Nancy Kaye O’Rourke (Murphy)

Born to Bernard and Anna Murphy in Austin, MN on November 21, 1948 died peacefully on November 28, 2020 with family by her side, while in hospice care at Haven Homes of Maple Plain. Nancy attended Pacelli High School and Austin Community College. She worked in the insurance industry most of her life, retiring from Western National Insurance in 2013. Nancy was the definition of a hard worker, and she was famous in our family as the world’s best Christmas cookie maker. She loved football, basketball, NASCAR, Christmas, Florida beaches, her grandkids, family get togethers, and everything Irish. Preceded in death by her mother, Anna Johnson; father, Bernard Murphy; two sisters, Beverly Felten and Patricia Hegge; and two brothers, Timothy Murphy and Bernard Jr. Murphy. Survived by daughter, Rachelle (Mark) Andrews of St. Michael, MN; two sons, Bret (Jenn) Dreyer of Lakeville, MN and Casey (Christi) O’Rourke of Brooklyn Center, MN; 12 grandchildren; two sisters, Donna Numsen of Onalaska, WI and Catherine Klingfus of Austin, MN. Nancy is dearly missed by her family and friends. Special thanks to the staff at Haven Homes and Park Nicollet Hospice for their excellent care. Private family services were held through:

www.Washburn-McReavy.com

Werness Brothers 952-884-8145