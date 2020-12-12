Rotary holds annual luncheon
The Austin Rotary Club held their annual President’s Luncheon on Nov. 30, 2020 ,via Zoom.
Austin Rotary 2020 Club Service Awards were presented to:
• Educator of the Year: Jen Lawhead
• Government Service: Pam Kellogg-Marmsoler
• Community Service: Annette Mueller
• Recognition of Past President Nancy
The 2020-21 Austin Rotary Club Board of Directors was announced as following:
• President: Mike Postma
• President Elect: Jeff Gross
• President Elect Nominee: Trish Harren
• Past President/Club Service – Nancy Schnable
• Treasurer: Sheri Dankert
• Secretary: Alice Holst
• Community Service Chair: Julie Clinefelter
• Membership Chair: Tanya Medgaarden
• Vocational Service Chair: Nikki Dudycha
• Youth Exchange: Sara Lee
Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama ties
WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden on Friday introduced five top picks for his new administration, drawing on leading names... read more