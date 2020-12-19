Sarah Lysne: The joy of a quietly active godmother

As I placed each Nativity set on my fireplace mantel, I thought of the love and care that my Aunt Kathy and Uncle David put into selecting each one of these for me.

My Aunt Kathy is my godmother, and each year I receive a Nativity set from her.

She enjoys telling me about the store that they bought it and why they selected it.

Each set is unusual and beautiful.

Most godmothers, including me, are honored to be asked to be a spiritual role model. We are witnesses to our godchild’s baptism, and we try to live a good life, but that’s it.

My godmother took on a different approach.

She was a part of my life as I was growing up. When she was in college, she would stop by our house and read books to me and paint my fingernails.

She sang popular pop songs with the Briars group, at what was at that time, Austin Community College. She also played the lead roles in some of the theatre productions at the college.

My family and I loved to go and watch her in the theater or in her singing performances. She was a role model for me. When I entered high school, I was also involved in theatre and After I grew up and had a family of my own, she offered support and guidance. She nurtured my spiritual life by giving me a yearly subscription to Guideposts magazine, and a Guideposts devotional book.

How could she have known that this tradition of giving me the devotional books, would bring me so much comfort in my life with ALS.

Kathy has had her own challenges in life just like all of us, but she has gracefully allowed God to lead her through them. She doesn’t talk about her faith, but she lives her faith by being present and active in the lives of those she loves.

The Joy of Others

I’m Sarah’s cousin-in-law and her December 5 column really hit home for me. I don’t always give thanks for the technology that has allowed me to live a generally-normal life. I’m a type-1 diabetic and have been for almost 56 years. Because of the progress of science, I now have an insulin pump that “talks” with a monitor and keeps my glucose levels to a level approaching normal.

When I read Sarah’s comment that it’s okay to have ALS, it made me realize how fortunate I am with my diabetes. I need to focus on those joys too!