State exceeds 401K COVID-19 cases while active cases decline

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,236 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 38 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, approximately 130 cases are still active within Mower County, a decrease of about 90 cases since Friday morning.

The death toll in Mower County remains at 23.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (1,129, 3 death), Fillmore (1,019), Freeborn (1,878, 17 deaths), Olmsted (8,737, 50 deaths) and Steele (2,431, 9 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 401,011 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 24,657 are still active, a decrease of over 6,000 cases since Friday morning.

To date, 5,264,561 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Tuesday, 20,816 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 4,449 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 4,896 on Tuesday. Of those, 3,176 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.