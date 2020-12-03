Walz certifies Minnesota’s 2020 electors

ST. PAUL – Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday signed 21 Certificates of Election: 10 for Minnesota’s presidential electors, 10 for Minnesota’s alternate presidential electors, and one for Minnesota’s 2020 U.S. Senate election.

“Minnesota has ranked number one in the country for voter turnout three elections in a row now,” Walz said in a press release issued Wednesday. “In an election like none other in our history, Minnesotans across the state made their voices heard and the results of this election are clear. Today, I fulfilled my duty as governor to certify Minnesota’s electors who will vote on behalf of our state for President-Elect Joe Biden, as well as Senator Tina Smith’s election to the U.S. Senate. I would like to thank all of our poll workers, the State Canvassing Board, and the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office for their excellent work on behalf of our state.”

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State, nearly 3.3 million voters turned out in Minnesota for the 2020 election. That means 79.96 percent of eligible Minnesotans participated in the 2020 General Election, marking the highest percentage turnout since 1956, and the highest total number of voters ever. More than 1.9 million Minnesotans cast absentee ballots this year.