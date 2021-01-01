1-3 inches of snow possible this weekend

A system coming through this weekend brings with it the possibility of 1-3 inches of snow along with a chance of freezing rain.

Snow is expected to start falling, possibly with that freezing rain, mainly after 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The bulk of the snow will fall Saturday night with that 1-3 range. Saturday will boast a high of 30 and a low of 24.

There have been no warnings or advisories listed as of yet.