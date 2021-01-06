About 75 COVID cases still active in Mower County

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,392 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 45 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, approximately 75 cases are still active within Mower County.

Kellogg also said that 395 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Mower County to date. Of those, 100 vaccines were distributed by Mower County Public Health.

The MDH reports that 25 individuals have died from COVID-19 in Mower County since the pandemic began.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (1,210, 4 death), Fillmore (1,134, 2 deaths), Freeborn (2,094, 18 deaths), Olmsted (9,651, 64 deaths) and Steele (2,551, 9 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 425,261 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 18,594 are still active.

To date, 5,783,715 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Tuesday, 22,337 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 4,708 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 5,461 on Tuesday. Of those, 3,513 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.