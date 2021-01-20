Austin Utilities announces retirements, advancements

Austin Utilities has announced the retirement of Kim Duncomb, Employee Relations director, after 20 years effective Jan. 31.

“We want to wish Kim the best in her retirement, and we appreciate the service she has provided to the community” said General Manager Mark Nibaur, in a press release.

Duncomb began her career with Austin Utilities in March of 2000 as the Human Resource manager in a shared position between the City of Austin and Austin Utilities.

After a few short months, she moved to a full-time position with Austin Utilities as the HR/Safety manager. In 2006, she was promoted to Customer and Employee Relations director and most recently, after a companywide reorganization, Employee Relations director.

Duncomb administered contracts and benefits for three unions as well as a companywide safety program in a heavily regulated industry. In 2020 Austin Utilities had zero OSHA recordable incidents.

One of Kim’s many accomplishments during her career was overseeing the contracting and implementation of new customer service billing and accounting software at Austin Utilities. In addition, she was responsible for the recruitment and hiring of our staff over the last 20 years.

During her retirement Kim is looking forward to having more time available to spend with family, friends, travel and hobbies.

As a result of Kim’s retirement, Austin Utilities welcomes Dan Ulland as the new Employee Relations director.

“We are happy to welcome Dan to the Austin Utilities team,” Nibaur said. “We look forward to his leadership.”

Ulland’s background includes over 30 years of human resources experience across many industries. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management and has earned the Certified Employee Benefits Specialist designation awarded from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania.

Ulland transferred to Austin three years ago to be closer to his parents.

Ulland has played piano since the age of six and enjoys playing professionally.