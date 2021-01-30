Awesome Blossoms surge past Maple River girls

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team put together a big second half effort to beat Maple River (2-3 overall, 2-3 Gopher) 58-41 in BP Friday.

Maggie Bruns hit three three-pointers in the first half to keep BP (5-0 overall, 4-0 Gopher) up by two points at the break.

Megan Oswald scored 13 of her 17 points in the second half and she added 11 rebounds.

MR 23 18 — 41

BP 25 32 — 58

BP scoring: Megan Oswald, 17; Maggie Bruns, 14; Bobbie Bruns, 11; Anna Pauly, 6; Allison Krohnberg, 5; Maren Forystek, 3; Ashleigh Alwes, 2; free throws: 58 percent (11-for-19)