Blooming Prairie girls win third straight game

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team beat United South Central (1-2 overall, 1-2 Gopher) by a score of 64-35 ion the road Friday.

Megan Oswald had 19 points, 11 rebounds and four steals for BP (3-0 overall, 2-0 Gopher) and Bobbie Bruns had 15 points, eight assists and six steals.

BP 37 37 — 64

USC 14 21 — 35

BP scoring: Megan Oswald, 19; Bobbie Bruns, 15; Maggie Bruns, 6; Lauren Schammel, 6; Anna Pauly, 5; Shawntee Snyder, 5; Allison Krohnberg, 4; Maren Forstyek, 2; Emily Miller, 2