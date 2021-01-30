January 30, 2021

Blossom boys drop third straight game

By Daily Herald

Published 10:09 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team lost its third straight game when it lost to Maple River (5-0 overall, 5-0 Gopher) 62-29 on the road Friday.

Mitchell Fiebiger had nine points for BP (0-3 overall, 0-3 Gopher).

BP 21   8     29

MR 28  34    62

BP scoring: Mitchell Fiebiger, 9; Alex Miller, 5; Drew Kittelson, 4; Chris Naatz, 4; Boone Carlson, 2; Luke Larkoski, 2; Cole Christianson, 2; free throws: 48 percent (10-for-21)

