Blossom boys drop third straight game
The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team lost its third straight game when it lost to Maple River (5-0 overall, 5-0 Gopher) 62-29 on the road Friday.
Mitchell Fiebiger had nine points for BP (0-3 overall, 0-3 Gopher).
BP 21 8 — 29
MR 28 34 — 62
BP scoring: Mitchell Fiebiger, 9; Alex Miller, 5; Drew Kittelson, 4; Chris Naatz, 4; Boone Carlson, 2; Luke Larkoski, 2; Cole Christianson, 2; free throws: 48 percent (10-for-21)
You Might Like
Awesome Blossoms surge past Maple River girls
The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team put together a big second half effort to beat Maple River (2-3 overall, 2-3... read more