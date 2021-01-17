Blossoms snap out of a break with a win over FBA

They didn’t have a lot of time to prepare for the season, but the Blooming Prairie girls basketball team started the season on a high note when they beat Faribault Bethlehem Academy 46-28 in BP Saturday.

The Awesome Blossoms (1-0 overall) weren’t able to practice before the game due to COVID-19 concerns and Saturday’s game was the first time the team was able to go five-on-five all season.

“I was very happy with a lot of things about tonight, but the best thing was that the girls finally got a chance to get back out on the court,” BP head coach John Bruns said.

Megan Oswald had 12 points and 13 rebounds for BP.

BP scoring: Bobbie Bruns, 14; Megan Oswald, 12; Emily Miller, 6; Allison Krohnberg, 5; Anna Pauly, 4; Maren Forystek, 3; Melanie Winzenburg, 2; free throws: 50 percent (6-for-12)