Blue Devil women fall to Dakota State
The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team dropped its season opener at Dakota State University by a score of 97-41 Thursday.
Megan Shanahan led RCC (0-1 overall) with 12 points.
RCC scoring: Megan Shanahan, 12; Cayli Miles, 11; Deaira Keaton, 6; Imani Colon, 5; Sylana Stewart, 3; Yloy Rosado, 2; Jade Love, 2
