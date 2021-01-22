Blue Devils drop a nail-biter in opener

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team lost its season opener on a buzzer beater to Mount Mary University by a score of 73-71 on the road Thursday.

Cleveland Bedgood finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Blue Devils (0-1 overall).

RCC 34 37 – 71

MM 36 37 – 73

RCC scoring: Cleveland Bedgood, 24; Trayvon Smith, 12; Kendall Wallace, 10; Lajarrion Spinks, 9; Keyshawn Payne, 3; Jamari Magee, 2; Donovan Morris, 2; Ethan Clavero, 2