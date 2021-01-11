Bob and JoAnne King, both 75, returned together to their heavenly parents on the 18th of December 2020, in the wake of a vehicle accident just outside of Afton, Wyoming.

Robert Louis King was born February 2nd, 1945 in Storm Lake, Iowa to Edward Lawrence King, Jr. and Margaret Mary King (Kraus). JoAnne Phyllis Bernatz was born on July 3rd, 1945 in Austin, Minnesota to Donald Matthew Bernatz and Francis Elizabeth Bernatz (Nolan).

Bob and JoAnne both attended Pacelli High School in Austin, Minnesota graduating in 1963. Bob graduated from St. Mary’s University Theological Seminary with a teaching degree in 1967. They were married at St. Augustine Church in Austin on August 12th, 1967. The marriage was latter solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1974.

In their 53 years of marriage, they were blessed with 12 children; Lisa James (Stephen) of South Jordan, Utah, Michelle King of Afton, Wyoming, Ann Barnes (Corey) of Austin, Minnesota, Brian King (Sasha) of Lehi, Utah, Robert “Bobby” King (Dallas) of Herriman, Utah, Renae Jones (Jon) of Pleasant Grove, Utah, Kari Hart (Keith) of Afton, Wyoming, Michael King (Jackie) of West Jordan, Utah, Marla Stewart (Justin) of Saratoga Springs, Utah, David King (Maria) of American Fork, Utah, Angela Snarr (Troy) of Payson, Utah, and Christina Middleton (James) of Maplewood, Minnesota.

In 1996, Bob and JoAnne relocated their family to Afton, Wyoming. Bob worked in a variety of fields throughout his life. At the time of his death, he was the Physical Facility Specialist of the Star Valley Medical Center in Afton. Bob loved serving in his many church callings from bishopric positions in Minnesota to Elders Quorum, teaching, and clerkship roles in his Wyoming ward. He spent his life in the service of others and never turned down requests or opportunities to help family, friends, and neighbors.

JoAnne spent many years as a nurse and working with children of special needs. She maintained her nursing license through 2006 and loved her time spent in service to others. She especially loved being a mother, grandmother, and most recently a great grandmother. She spent much of the last few years with Bob working on family history work at the Star Valley Temple.

Bob and JoAnne are survived by their 12 children, 53 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, Bob’s mother, Margaret King of Austin, MN, Bob’s siblings: Rosemary Boles (John) of West Melbourne, Florida; James King (Vicky) of Austin, MN; Katherine Scruggs of Pace, Florida; Janette King (Jon) of Skokie, Illinois; and Edward King (Deb) of Albert Lea, MN. JoAnne’s siblings: Darlene Curtis of Sandy, Utah; her twin, Phyllis Longtin (Ron) of Chandler, Arizona; Patricia Woodall (James) of Sandy, Utah; Terrance Bernatz (JoAllyn) of Rochester, MN; sister-in-law Dorothy Bernatz of Waconia, MN, and many nieces and nephews.

They were preceded in death by Bob’s father, Edward King, JoAnnes’s parents, Donald and Francis Bernatz, her brother, Jim Bernatz, and three grandchildren: Faith Michelle Wright, Kaitlyn Jo Hart, and Jessica Ryann Wright.

A Visitation was held Tuesday December 22nd at the Schwab Funeral home in Afton, Wyoming. The Funeral was held at the Afton 4th Ward, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, on Wednesday December 23rd, 2020. Interment was at Fairview Cemetery in Fairview, Wyoming.

Bob and JoAnne touched many lives with their kind and gentle spirits. They will be missed by friends and acquaintances and will always be in the hearts of their loving family.