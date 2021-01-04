Bruins are ready to hit the homestretch

Following a slew of changes and rearrangements due to COVID-19 and local restrictions, the Bruins have released their updated home schedule for the 2021 portion of their eleventh season.

Having only played three games at home this season, the Bruins have 24 contests remaining at Riverside Arena, kicking off on Jan. 22. Included in the home games are nine total in the month of February. Much like the 2020 portion of the season, this home schedule is also subject to change based on postponements and state guidelines as we move through the year.

As of Monday, January 4, no fans will be permitted to attend but Bruins management and ownership are expecting guidance from the state before the team’s first home game that may allow up to 250 fans. In the event that spectators are permitted, season ticket holders will be contacted with information on which ticket in their booklet will correspond with the new dates, while single-game tickets will be made available on the team’s website at www.austinbruins.com. Further information regarding fan-attendance will be made public once it’s available.