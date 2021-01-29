Cardinals shut down Lyle-Pacelli girls

The LeRoy-Ostrander girls basketball team beat Lyle-Pacelli (1-5 overall, 1-3 SEC) 62-15 in LeRoy Thursday.

Sam Volkart had 13 points and nine rebounds and Gracie O’Byrne added eight points and eight steals for the Cardinals (2-2 overall, 2-2 SEC).

“We played better on the defensive end and we forced turnovers,” LO head coach Trevor Carrier said. “I’m happy with our effort.”

LP 5 10 — 15

LO 41 21 — 62

LO scoring: Kelly Hanson, 15; Sam Volkart, 13; Jordan Runde, 10; Kylie Welsh, 8; Gracie O’Byrne, 8; Jenna Olson, 4; Benita Not, 4

LP scoring: Olivia Heard, 6; Emma Wilde, 4; Kearah Schafer, 2