Carol J. Rieken, 88

Carol Jean Rieken, 88 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Comforcare Good Samaritan Society.

Carol was born on July 9, 1932 in Austin, Minnesota to Henry and Bertha (Peterson) Lausen. She attended country school and graduated from Austin High School in 1950. Carol married Marvin Rieken on June 7, 1953 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Austin. She worked as a secretary at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Austin High School, Gerard and the Austin Daily Herald. She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lyle.

Carol was a gifted musician and enjoyed playing the piano, organ and accordion for church, in the community and at family gatherings. Carol loved her family, especially being a grandma. She was always available to help others when needed in the community.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Bertha Lausen and husband, Marvin Rieken.

Carol is survived by her son: Paul (Lisa) Rieken; daughter: Ann Rieken and fiancé Michael Sprandel; grandchildren: Caleb (Ashley) Sabroski, Hope Sabroski, Matthew “Emme” Krofta and fiancé Sonja Johansen, Adam Krofta (Anna Carlson) and David Sprandel; great grandson: Jackson Paese; sister-in-law: Aurel Rieken; nephew: Randy (Audrey) Rieken; nieces: Gail Forbes, Jan (Mark) Mazzone; and special cousin: Ruth Vermedahl.

Due to Covid, services will be held at a later date. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.