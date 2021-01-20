Cougars top Packer swimmers

The Austin boys swimming and diving team dropped a home dual to Mankato East by a score of 96-81 in Bud Higgins Pool Tuesday.

The Austin 200-yard medley relay team of Winston Walkup, Logan Kelly, Joseph Hilton and Riley Haugen and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Walkup, Adam Pike, Haugen and Kelly took first

Kelly took first in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke, Joseph Hilkin took first in the 100-yard butterfly,

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Winston Walkup, Logan Kelly, Joseph Hilton, Riley Haugen (first, 1:44.03); Kyle Mayer, Jackson Barry, Matthew Grush, Adam Pike (third, 1:59.02)

200-freestyle: Tate Miller (third, 2:10.34); Thomas Asmus (seventh, 2:12.13)

200-individual medley: Winston Walkup (second, 2:13.13); Joseph Hilkin (third, 2:30.92); Matthew Grush (fifth, 2:32.91)

50-freestyle: Logan Kelly (first, 22.12); Riley Haugen (fifth, 26.46); Jackson Barry (sixth, 28.61)

100-butterfly: Joseph Hilkin (first, 1:03.60); Thomas Asmus (fifth, 1:23.66)

100-freestyle: Riley Haugen (fourth, 56.19); Adam Pike (fifth, 59.07); Kyle Mayer (sixth, 1:01.37)

500-freestyle: Tate Miller (third, 6:16.27); Matthew Grush (fourth, 6:22.19)

200-freestyle relay: Winston Walkup, Adam Pike, Riley Haugen, Logan Kelly (first, 1:37.61); Thomas Asmus, Jackson Barry, Joseph Garry, Tate Miller (fourth, 1:53.02)

100-backstroke: Winston Walkup (second, 1:00.96); Kyle Mayer (fourth, 1:09.39); Adam Pike (sixth, 1:11.58)

100-breaststroke: Logan Kelly (first, 57.63); Jackson Barry (third, 1:14.04); Joseph Garry (fourth, 1:33.96)

400-freestyle relay: Tate Miller, Kyle Mayer, Joseph Hilkin, Matthew Grush (third, 4:00.24); Thomas Asmus, Zachary Evenson, Samuel Langstaff, Joseph Garry (fifth, 4:47.89)