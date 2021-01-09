County officials prepare for 2nd vaccination clinic as active COVID cases slightly increase

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,444 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 47 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, approximately 95 cases are still active within Mower County.

Kellogg said that 540 vaccines have been given in Mower County to date. She also said that Mower County Public Health has received a second shipment of 100 doses, which will be distributed to EMS and healthcare workers during a second vaccination clinic next week.

The MDH reports that 26 individuals have died from COVID-19 in Mower County since the pandemic began.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (1,254, 4 death), Fillmore (1,164, 2 deaths), Freeborn (2,173, 18 deaths), Olmsted (9,905, 65 deaths) and Steele (2,583, 9 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 431,944 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 22,217 are still active.

To date, 5,852,830 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Friday, 22,617 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 4,742 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 5,620 on Friday. Of those, 3,605 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.