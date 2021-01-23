Cumulative Mower County COVID cases surpasses 3,700

Austin Daily Herald

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,708 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 73 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, about 200 cases are still active in Mower County.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 19, 1,372 Mower County residents, or 3.5 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine while 180 have completed the vaccine series, according to the MDH Vaccine Data Report. Kellogg said the county expects to receive an additional100 doses next week as they continue to vaccinate health care workers.

The MDH reports that 29 individuals have died from COVID-19 in Mower County since the pandemic began.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (1,371, 4 death), Fillmore (1,257, 6 deaths), Freeborn (2,515, 23 deaths), Olmsted (10,683, 75 deaths) and Steele (2,781, 10 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 452,268 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 17,753 are still active.

To date, 6,289,662 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Friday, 23,767 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 4,945 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 6,032 on Friday. Of those, 3,836 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.