Dudycha scores 32 as Packers bring down Raiders
The Austin girls basketball team beat Northfield (2-2 overall, 2-2 Big Nine) by a score of 81-76 in Northfield Thursday.
Hope Dudycha poured in 32 points to lead the Packers (2-1 overall, 2-1 Big Nine).
Austin 41 40 — 81
Northfield 40 36 — 76
Austin scoring: Hope Dudycha, 32; Reana Schmitt, 20; Emma Dudycha, 12; Olivia Walsh, 8; Elyse Hebrink, 5; Cassidy Schute, 4
