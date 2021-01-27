Earl “Jay” Halleck, 58

Earl, better known as Jay, Jason Halleck, age 58, died on January 23, 2021 unexpectedly at his home in Austin, MN.

He was born to Earl and Rosemary (Nelson) Halleck on June 23, 1962 in St. Louis Park, MN. He graduated from Waseca High School in 1981. He went on to complete a degree as an Electrical Linemen at Rosemont Community College in Rosemont, MN. He began his career at Owatonna Public Utilities, before making his home in Austin MN. He worked at Austin Public Utilities until his death.

Jay was known as “The KING of the Knuckle Ball Pitch” in his years of playing softball. He also enjoyed throwing darts and playing golf. He will be missed by his family, friends, and co-workers.

Jason was survived by his siblings, Michael (Lonnie) Halleck of Austin, TX, Terri Halleck of Mankato MN, Lissa Halleck of North Mankato MN, Bradley (Terry) Halleck of Eagle Lake MN, and Matthew (Tracy) Halleck of Rochester MN. Also, by nieces and nephews, Sean, Shelley, Dylan, Cecelia, Lexi Halleck; Nathan, Adam Strand; Nicole Rowan.

Rochester Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.

