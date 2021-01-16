Education Briefs
University of Wisconsin-stevens Point Fall Honors List
Grand Meadow: Elizabeth Benson, senior, highest honor
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Fall Dean’s List
Adams
Nicholas Finbraaten, College of Education & Human Sciences
Austin
Jennifer Boyle, College of Arts and Sciences
Jenna Braaten, College of Education & Human Sciences
Jacy Hansen, College of Education & Human Sciences
Thomas Kroymann, College of Education & Human Sciences
Madison Lang, College of Business
Abigail Lewis, College of Education & Human Sciences
Halie Retterath, College of Business
Samantha Sheldon, College of Education & Human Sciences
Dorothy Stevens, College of Business
Chloe Summerfield, College of Education & Human Sciences
Tyler Tupy, College of Business
Minnesota Department of Agriculture to Host Industrial Hemp Forum
The virtual forum will be held Feb. 10-11 The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) invites anyone interested in hemp and... read more