January 16, 2021

  • 25°

Education Briefs

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Saturday, January 16, 2021

University of Wisconsin-stevens Point Fall Honors List

Grand Meadow: Elizabeth Benson, senior, highest honor

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Fall Dean’s List

Adams

Nicholas Finbraaten, College of Education & Human Sciences

Austin

Jennifer Boyle, College of Arts and Sciences

Jenna Braaten, College of Education & Human Sciences

Jacy Hansen, College of Education & Human Sciences

Thomas Kroymann, College of Education & Human Sciences

Madison Lang, College of Business

Abigail Lewis, College of Education & Human Sciences

Halie Retterath, College of Business

Samantha Sheldon, College of Education & Human Sciences

Dorothy Stevens, College of Business

Chloe Summerfield, College of Education & Human Sciences

Tyler Tupy, College of Business

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections