January 8, 2021

Education Briefs: College Accolades

By Daily Herald

Published 6:04 pm Friday, January 8, 2021

Rochester Community and Technical College Fall Dean’s List

Adams: Kelsie Lamp

Austin: Benjamen Dolph

Lyle: Olivia Christianson

Rochester Community and Technical College Fall President’s List

Adams: Sydnie Bissen

Austin: Rachel Quandt, Elaine Tufte

Brownsdale: Josi Drake

Dexter: Carson Abbott, Jaimee Siemers

Grand Meadow: Laney Anderson, River Landers

LeRoy: Gabriel Jarrod

Racine: Raymond Fjetland, Joanna Hansen, Sean Hansen

