Evie Mohrfeld: Paddlin’ through the memories

As we turn the calendar to 2021, we are looking back and sharing special moments from our past travel outings we have made together.

I cannot believe when it was 1987 that we made our first trip together to a Conway Twitty show at the Mayo Civic Theatre in Rochester, and heard one of his made famous songs, “The Rose.”

That was our beginning and we have been on a roll ever since.

With 2020 now behind us, its planning time for the upcoming season. We look forward to seeing you all again soon.

Looking back, it caught my attention that boat cruises are very popular. We live in an area where many different types of scenic lake cruises can be planned, allowing us easy access to beautiful lakes, streams and scenery in the Midwest.

We have experienced many one-day cruises. Minneapolis offers a variety of entertainment, like touring homes of the rich and families brunches, twilght tours and relaxing time with friends.

The Paddleford Riverboat in St. Paul comes with banjo picking music as we floated down the river. There was musical entertainment as you boarded, roaming around the ship and taking special requests.

In Duluth, there is the Vista Fleet on Lake Superior and Red Wing continues with a scenic fall tour direct from the Treasure Island Casino. There’s fishing off the boat at the Border View Lodge near Baudette,Minnesota.

Winona tours with a captain sighting birds, fish and wildlife along the way.

Lets include more local cruises with visits to Albert Lea and bird and fish enthusiast Al Batt narrating on our pizza cruise. Another close destination is the Lady of the Lake over the border in Clear Lake, Iowa along with boat rides at Okoboji, with a Hawaiian Luau waiting for us on the beach.

And let’s not forget, the Celebration Belle riverboat cruise, a three-deck paddlewheeler with live music, narration, and great food.

As I look through my gallery of photos and writings I find that we have graduated to the time of longer boat excursions. Most of these longer trips have included boat rides with a occupancy of less then 200 people. These also add to the history of the area with stops to explore and shop.

More formal dinning, activities on the boat and beautifully presented food are available for the entire trip.

Traveling out of our country has us remembering Alaska, Panama, Costa Rica, Hawaii, Norway, and soon, a trip on the Rhine River. Smaller rivers are definitely appealing when you consider less walking on the ship.

A date for our yearly travel schedule will be announced when we feel we are ready to begin traveling again. Watch for more information when we resume our monthly newsletter at the Mower County Senior Center. You will get a couple of daytime boat cruises will be included on that list and our 2020 River Boat cruise on the Rhine through the Netherlands, Germany, France and Amsterdam has been moved to August of 2021.

Happy New Year to all of you.