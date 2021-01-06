FFA Spotlight: Gloria Hansen

Name: Gloria Hansen

Grade: 11

Hometown: Austin, Minnesota

Parents: Corey and Kaye Hansen

What are some

activities you are involved with

at Austin FFA?

I have been involved with FFA since my freshman year of high school. During that time, I have participated in Feed the Farmer, third grade on the farm tours and helped create the 2020 virtual third grade on the farm video to be shown to the schools this year since they could not go to the farms. I have attended the National FFA Convention since my freshman year, and this year I participated in the Virtual National FFA Convention with my chapter. I have been on the officer team for two years as the chapter’s secretary. I have been a member of the livestock judging team and will be taking part in the ag mechanics team this year. I have shown swine at the Mower County Fair for FFA as well as taken swine to show at the Minnesota State Fair FFA show. I have also shown Beef at the Mower County and Freeborn County Fairs for FFA. I am currently working on two SAE’s -— one in beef and the other in swine.

What have been some things you have learned while being in FFA?

I have learned so much about leadership roles and how to perfect my communication skills. I have also learned how to work better with all types of personalities amongst our chapter. In the last few years, FFA has taught me so much about agriculture and what job opportunities there are in the industry.

What does it mean for you to be involved with FFA?

Agriculture has been a big part of my life since I have grown up on my family’s farm. I have been involved in the daily aspects of the farm life with our animals, crops, and mechanics. I can remember seeing people wearing the FFA’s Blue Jacket thinking one day that will be me! And that has become a reality. I also see FFA as an opportunity to work on my leadership and communication skills, form lasting friendships, and savor the opportunities FFA can offer.

What is a favorite memory you have had in your FFA Career?

I think my most favorite memory is being able to go to the National Convention and to the camps that have been offered. I have learned so much from attending both. I also have had a great time showing swine at the Minnesota State Fair. I can’t wait to attend them all again in the future.

What are your future plans?

I hope to attend South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota. My family all have been Jackrabbits, so it only seems fitting to follow the family tradition. I would like to do something related to agriculture in plant science or agronomy. I have also thought about something in the animal field, but not totally sure. Time will only tell what I will do, as I have plenty of time to narrow it down.

What advice would you have for younger students/underclassmen/younger FFA members?

I would tell anyone to just get involved. You will be surprised, but you probably will find others with similar personalities and interests and that it is okay to step out of your comfort zone, that the skills you will learn by being a part of FFA will help you later in life. Just remember, this could be the one step that can make you a part of the future of agriculture.

