Get to Know: Dylan Ehmke

Dylan Ehmke is a senior at Hayfield.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: Football and wrestling.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: I picked up a fumble and ran it 70 yards against Wabsha-Kellogg.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: That you have to earn everything through hard work and dedication.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: Pat Tillman, because although he could have made millions in the NFL, he chose to serve his country.

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: Johnny Depp

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: Not believing in myself.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: To be a mechanic.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Beef jerky.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: Go to college at Riverland and study diesel mechanics.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: It’s hard, but life is hard; you just have to keep going.