Get to Know: Grand Meadow’s Madison Hindt

Madison Hindt is a senior at Grand Meadow.

Q: What sports do you play?

A: I play basketball, volleyball, track, and cross country this year when volleyball was still set to be played in the spring

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: Sports have taught me so many life lessons that have shaped me into the person I am today. Sports have taught me how to be a leader, how to remain mentally tough, how to work with a team to reach a common goal, as well as making me a much more confident person.

Q: Who is your sports role model and why?

A: My sports role model is my twin sister, Hailey. She has always been someone that I have looked up to because she is so dedicated.

Q: What’s your dream job?

A: My dream job is an anesthesiologist at Mayo Clinic.

Q: What’re your plans after high school?

A: After high school, I am going to be attending the University of Minnesota and majoring in human physiology on the pre-med track.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you have had to overcome?

A: Ankle injuries.

What is your favorite food?

A: My favorite food is any breakfast food!

How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: It’s crazy. I never would have thought that my senior year would take place during a global pandemic. It really is not ideal because COVID-19 has taken away opportunities and experiences from so many individuals, especially the class of 2021. Things that we have looked forward to throughout our school and sports careers, we no longer get the opportunity to experience. Personally, I am just trying to make the most of the situation and appreciate every moment of my senior year to the best of my ability.