Grand Meadow girls downed by Knights

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team lost to Kingsland (1-1 overall, 1-1 SEC) by a score of 45-30 in GM Monday.

Kendyl Queensland had 11 points for the Superlarks (1-2 overall, 1-1 SEC).

Kingsland 27 18 — 45

GM 12 18 — 30

GM stats: Kendyl Queensland, 11;McKenna Hendrickson, 5; Lexy Foster, 4; Madison Hindt, 3; Sydney Cotten, 3; River Landers, 2; Rebecca Hoffman, 2; free throws: 62 percent (8-for-13)