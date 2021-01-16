Grand Meadow girls top Spring Grove

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team beat Spring Grove (0-1 overall, 0-1 SEC) 36-20 on the road Friday.

Sydney Cotten had 10 points for the Superlarks (1-0 overall, 1-0 SEC).

GM scoring: Sydney Cotten, 10; Kendyl Queensland, 8; McKenna Hendrickson, 7; River Landers, 6; Lexy Foster, 2; Rebecca Hoffman, 2; Madison Hindt, 1