January 23, 2021

  • 16°

Hayfield girls clip FBA to stay unbeaten

By Daily Herald

Published 10:25 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

The Hayfield girls basketball team was able to squeak past Faribault Bethlehem Academy (0-2 overall, 0-2 Gopher) 50-46 in Faribault Friday.

Kristen Watson had 17 points for the Vikings (3-0 overall, 2-0 Gopher).

Hayfield 24  26    50

FBA 26  20    46

Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 17; Aine Stasko, 12; Natalie Beaver, 11; Caitlyn Hendrickson, 8; Josanne Tempel, 2; free throws: 67 percent (8-for-12)

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections