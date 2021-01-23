Holly Johnson: 21 to-dos at the HHH

Although the Christmas decorations will be on display at the Hormel Historic Home for another week, we have technically completed the holiday season. It is now 2021, and one thing I learned from 2020 is that whatever is on the calendar this morning could change or be canceled by the end of the day.

However, our leadership team has chosen to adopt the attitude we do every January and to put plans in place for a great year ahead. We are not ignoring the presence of continued uncertainty in our world, and everything we do will have COVID safety precautions in place. But, we are ready for 2021 and we hope you will find something in our plans that will allow you to engage with us.

21 things to do at the HHH in 2021.

1. Attend History Happy Hour on Feb. 8. “Radio in Austin and in the home”

2. Get married on Valentine’s Day! We’ve done all the planning for you! Pop up wedding event. Limited spots available.

3. Enjoy an Old Time Radio event just like they did in the golden age of radio on March 13 or 26.

4. Ask a Woodson kindergartner about their visit to the HHH.

5. Attend History Happy Hour on March 8. “Let me introduce you to George’s Older Sister”

6. Plan your wedding or special event at the annual Showcase in March.

7. Participate in a virtual family music sing and dance event on March 19.

8. Visit the HHH for a tour. Things do change.

9. Embrace Autism Awareness Month in April.

10. Stroll through the Peace Garden to see if any tulips are emerging.

11. Walk with a team or on your own at the Stepping Out for Autism Walk.

12. Stop by to see the restored front door. Did you know it’s four feet wide?

13. Check out the HHH YouTube page to view past Hump Day History videos.

14. Enjoy food and music during the Foodie Throwdown Tribute Week: May 9-15.

15. Tell someone about the Autism Seminar we are hosting on June 11. Or plan to attend yourself.

16. Attend a Music @ the Mansion event.

17. Enjoy the HHH like a kid at a Family Friday event.

18. Attend a Jammin’ @ the Mansion event.

19. Reserve the HHH Event Center for your next family or business event.

20. Take another stroll through the Peace Garden to check on the roses.

21. Plan to visit with Santa in November.

There will be many more opportunities for you to enjoy the history and charm we offer, but we wanted you to see that we aren’t afraid of 2021! We are ready!