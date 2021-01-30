Hurricanes bring down Cardinal girls

The LeRoy-Ostrander girls basketball team lost to Houston (5-0 overall, 5-0 SEC) by a score of 79-37 in LeRoy Friday.

Kelly Hanson scored 20 points for the Cardinals (2-3 overall, 2-3 SEC).

Houston 43 36 — 79

LO 22 15 — 37

LO scoring: Kelly Hanson, 20; Benita Nolt, 6; Gracie O’Byrne, 5; Nicole Hanson, 2; Sam Volkart, 2