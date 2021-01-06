Internet outage affects Austin, other Minnesota markets

If you were having issues with your internet this afternoon and evening, you were not alone.

According to Spectrum Senior Communications Manager Kimberly Noetzel, internet in the Austin area and other parts of Minnesota experienced the outage starting at around 1 p.m.

“Spectrum services in Austin and other Minnesota markets have been impacted by third-party damage to our fiber-optic network,” Noetzel said in an email to the Herald late this afternoon. “Our teams are on site and working to restore service as quickly as possible, and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we make the necessary repairs.”

However by early evening the issues were resolved.

“All services were resolved as of 5 p.m. and again, we appreciated our customers’ patience as we made the necessary repairs,” Noetzel later said in an update.

Other markets impacted were Rochester, Owatonna, Marshall, Mankato and Rosemount.