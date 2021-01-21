James S. Farnsworth, 82

James Steven Farnsworth (Steve) 82, of Gwinn, died peacefully at his home Monday January 18, 2021.

Born May 5, 1938 in Austin, MN to Edith Elinor & Floyd M. Farnsworth. Steve married Angela Rae Losey on January 21, 1956. They would have celebrated 65 years of marriage on January 21.

Steve served 20 years in the US Air Force, retiring as a Master Sargent from KI Sawyer in 1975. Steve served 2 tours in Vietnam and was stationed throughout the United States before arriving at KI Sawyer. After retiring from the US Air Force, Steve worked for 25 years as an auto mechanic at Nelson’s Chevy (now Fox Chevrolet) in Negaunee, MI.

Upon his second retirement Steve took pride in being an active volunteer restoring the “Delta Dart” at the KI Sawyer Heritage Museum. He was a hunter and enjoyed 35 years of ‘Lake Life’ on Big Shag Lake before moving back into Gwinn.

Steve and Angie raised 6 children and have 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Angela; daughters, Sabrina (Gene) Suardini, Shawn (Russell) Elrich, Syndra (Mark) Mottes, Tara (Peter) Curtice II; and son, Zane (Laura) Farnsworth.

Steve was preceded in death by his son, Steven Craig Farnsworth; grandson Adam Farnsworth; and sister, Jan Beckel.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the UP-Honor Flight, 7542 J Road, Gladstone, MI 49837 in Steve’s memory.

