Jamey Helgeson: Disabled community left out of the COVID relief bill

Late last month, Congress passed another COVID-19 Relief Bill after months of tense discussion.

Advocates across the country fought hard so that people who have disabilities, their families, and the direct support workforce were included. Unfortunately, many of the key priorities did not make it into the final relief bill.

The good news is that Congress has extended funding for the Money Follows the Person program for three years and opens the program to all states. This critical funding helps people who have disabilities and seniors move back home after time in an institution, nursing home, or other large congregate setting.

It is more important now than ever to invest in services and supports that help people live in homes of their own, as the pandemic has shown how dangerous these settings can be!

Drive-Thru Chicken Dumpling Soup and Chili Supper

4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at LIFE Mower County, 401 2nd Ave NE, Austin

Reserve your meals in advance by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, by visiting here (https://form.jotform.com/202875195462058). Tickets are $8 per adult and $6 per child (12 and under). Pay with cash or check upon arrival. Meals include your choice of chicken dumpling soup and or chili, garlic bread, dessert, and crackers. Volunteers can register here. Drive-up orders are also welcome.

Every donation, large or small, will help cut expenses and increase profits. We need boneless chicken, hamburger, carrots, celery, and financial donations to purchase other items. Call the LIFE Mower County office at 507-433-8994 today and let us know how you can help.

All fundraising done by the People First Aktion Club is for self-advocacy training and community services projects decided on by the group. Support these self-advocates that give back to those that have supported them.

Upcoming Events

• Monday: No Virtual Programs Today

• Tuesday: Virtual Music and Movement, 6 p.m.

• Wednesday: In-Person Bowling League, 4 p.m.

• Thursday: Virtual 1:1 Video Chats at 9:30 AM and Virtual Cooking, 4 p.m.

• Friday: Virtual Cooking, 6 p.m.

• Saturday: Virtual Lunch Bunch, noon

• Jan. 25: Virtual Tours, 10 a.m.

• Jan. 26: Chicken Dumpling Soup and Chili Supper Fundraiser, 4-7 p.m.

• Jan. 27: In-Person Bowling League, 4 p.m.

• Jan. 28: Virtual Dice Bowling at 4 p.m.

• Jan. 29: Virtual Movie Night at 6 p.m.