Jena DeMoss: Virtual nutrition on the menu

As the world is adapting to doing things differently, so is your Hy-Vee dietitian staff to accommodate our customers. Hy-Vee’s top priority continues to be the health and safety of its employees and customers. Which is why Hy-Vee’s dietitian team is excited to announce that we are now able to provide virtual nutrition services to all of our customers. These virtual services are available through a new telehealth platform.

What are virtual nutrition services? Virtual nutrition services are being offered through our telehealth platform connecting Hy-Vee customers with their Hy-Vee registered dietitian. It makes it easy for customers to stay connected with their dietitian to achieve their health goals. It is a free cloud-based technology platform, so it is accessible from all of your devices: desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones. Customers can make phone or virtual video appointments. Eventually we will be able to host live classes through this platform too.

Are virtual nutrition services secure? Our telehealth platform is a safe and secure way to connect with your Hy-Vee dietitian without having to leave your home! It is compliant with U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulations. That includes the Privacy, Security, and Breach Notification Rules and the Administrative and Physical Safeguards.

Do I actually meet with a Hy-Vee dietitian? Yes! You will have the opportunity to choose your Hy-Vee dietitian and meet with them virtually or over the telephone. This platform really allows your Hy-Vee dietitian to provide individualized support for you to achieve your health and wellness goals. And it’s just a click away!

What services are available?

• Schedule individual appointments (ie: consultations for weight loss, diabetes education, heart disease, Celiac disease and more)

• Send messages to your Hy-Vee dietitian via the chat feature

• Participate in a free virtual nutrition store tour

• Share photos of your food for feedback from your Hy-Vee dietitian through our free virtual telehealth platform app.

Do you offer menu planning services? Yes! Healthy Habits is a menu program designed for customers seeking an easy-to-follow eating plan. The program includes 1:1 nutrition support from our dietitians along the way as well as simple recipes and a convenient grocery list that corresponds to your menu and store layout. Prior to your initial appointment your Hy-Vee dietitian will review your goals and help determine a menu that best fits your needs. Each week you meet the dietitian will go over that week’s menu and highlight products, their nutritional benefits, and where they are located in the store so you can build those healthy habits and shop with more confidence.

Is there a cost to seeing a Hy-Vee dietitian? We currently are offering a free Dietitian Discovery Session to get you started. In this session, you and your Hy-Vee dietitian will determine what package will work best for your health and wellness goals. We offer a variety of packages at different price points to best meet your needs and budget.

How do I get started? Reach out to Jena DeMoss jdemoss@hy-vee.com