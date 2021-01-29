Kevin Holmen, 55

Kevin J. Holmen, age 55, of Austin, MN died at Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Marys Campus, in Rochester, MN, on January 24, 2021.

Kevin John Holmen was born on August 09, 1965 to Robert and Donna (Miller) Holmen. Kevin attended Le Roy High School, and graduated in 1984. Kevin worked at several local farms in Le Roy growing up. He also worked at DAC in Adams, MN for many years. In his spare time, Kevin enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. He also had a fondness for baseball, particularly the Twins, and loved watching the Vikings as well. Kevin had a talent for crafting and painting. He received a Blue Ribbon at the Mower County Fair for his craftwork.

Kevin is survived by his brother Robert “Bob” (Cecile) Holmen of Eyota, MN; sister Lori (Glen) Frazer Jr. of Pardeeville, WI; nieces and nephews Brandon (Nicole) Frazer, Michael (Heather) Frazer, and Matthew (Laurel) Frazer.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life for Kevin will be held in the spring of 2021. Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com