Knights take down Southland girls
The Southland girls basketball team lost to Kingsland (3-2 overall, 2-1 SEC) by a score of 53-46 in Adams Thursday.
Kelsey Mensink had 13 points for the Rebels (3-2 overall, 3-2 SEC).
Kingsland 31 22 — 53
Southland 23 23 — 46
Southland scoring: Kelsey Mensink, 13; Larissa Goslee, 12; Bailey Johnson, 7; Kayla Nelsen, 6; Olivia Matheis, 5; Katie Popenhagen, 3; 61 percent (11-for-18)
