LaVonne “Bonnie” Glarner, 81

LaVonne “Bonnie” Jean Glarner, age 81 of West Concord (Berne), MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 17, 2021. She passed due to complications of COPD and Broken Heart Syndrome after the recent passing of her beloved husband Kerry, 16 days prior.

Bonnie was born in Austin, MN on July 6, 1939 to Lloyd and Helen (Anderson) Rosecke. She graduated from Austin High School in 1957 and married the love of her life, Kerry Glarner on November 29, 1961, after meeting on a blind date. They enjoyed 59 wonderful years of marriage and raised two children, Scott and Terri, and special nephew, Craig Hofland. Bonnie loved being a homemaker and was known for her delicious home-cooked meals, much of it provided from her abundant vegetable gardens. Her favorite pastime was having coffee or going out for lunch with her neighbors and dear friends. Later in life, she worked at Dayton’s in Rochester for several years where she cherished her new friendships. Bonnie was also an active member of the Berne Church where she and Kerry especially loved attending Berne Wood-Fired Pizza Nights. Together they enjoyed going for drives, traveling, going to local casinos, breakfast in Wanamingo at Area 57 Coffee Cafe and spending time with family. By far, Bonnie’s greatest joy was her children and grandchildren and attending their activities. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and everyone whose lives she touched.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Scott (Beth) Glarner of Dodge Center; daughter, Terri (Chris) Burdick of Burnsville; nephew, Craig (Mary) Hofland of River Falls; grandchildren Brady (Devan) Burdick, Taylor (Cody) Capra, and Jacob Glarner; great grandsons Crew Capra and Brev Burdick; sister Dee Hofland of Oakdale; sister-in-laws Cherie Rundquist of Red Wing and Charlotte Glarner of Faribault; as well as many other loving family and friends.

She is preceded in death by husband Kerry, her parents, 3 sister-in-laws, and 5 brother-in-laws.

Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Parker Kohl Funeral Home and Crematory of Faribault. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. prior to the service. Relatives and friends are welcome, but please wear a mask and socially distance. For those unable to attend, you may watch the livestream of the service through a link on Bonnie’s obituary page at www.parkerkohlfuneralhome.com.

Interment for Bonnie and Kerry will be held at the Berne Cemetery summer of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, Bonnie’s family requests memorials be made to the Berne Church or your favorite small business affected by the pandemic.

