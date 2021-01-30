LIFE Mower County: Mark your calendars for the 26th annual Rose Sale

The 26th annual Rose Sale will be held from Feb. 16 to March 23, with the pick-up and delivery day being held on Tuesday, April 6.

Long stemmed red and lollipop (multicolored) roses will be available for purchase. All proceeds from LIFE Mower County’s Rose Sale benefits children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities including Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism and epilepsy.

Your participation in LIFE’s Rose Sale provides critical funding for programs and services. Let someone know that you care and support the work of LIFE Mower County by supporting our 26th annual Rose Sale.

Volunteer opportunities are available. Learn more at www.lifemowercounty.org/rose-sale, email info@lifemowercounty.org or call LIFE Mower County at 507-433-8994.

Upcoming Events

Monday: Virtual Trivia, 10 a.m.; Virtual 1:1 Video Chats, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Virtual Game Night, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: In-Person Bowling League, 4 p.m.

Thursday: Virtual Crafts with Peggy, 4 p.m.

Friday: Virtual Country Hoedown Dance Party, 6 p.m.

Feb. 8: Virtual Love Bug, 10 a.m.

Feb. 9: Virtual People First Aktion Club, 4 p.m.; Virtual Behind The Scenes, 6 p.m.

Feb. 10: In-Person Bowling League, 4 p.m.

Feb. 11: Virtual Happy Hour, 4 p.m.

Feb. 12: Virtual Movie Night, 6 p.m.

Feb. 13: Virtual Lunch Bunch, noon