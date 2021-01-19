Maple River pulls away from Viking boys

Maple River (2-0 overall) ran away with things early in the second half, beating the Hayfield boys basketball team 71-51 on the road Monday.

Ethan Slaathaug scored 27 points for the Vikings (1-2 overall).

“We knew they were going to be a good team and that’s probably our toughest conference game on the schedule,” Hayfield head boys basketball coach Chris Pack said.

Hayfield 28 23 — 51

MR 29 42 — 71

Hayfield scoring: Ethan Slaathaug, 27; Isaac Matti, 13; Erik Bungum, 9; Easton Fritcher, 2; free throws: 53 percent (9-for-17)