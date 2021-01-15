Mary Jane Olson (Thorn), 91

Mary Jane Olson (Thorn), age 91 of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, peacefully passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Albert Lea, Minnesota. Mary Jane was born March 18, 1929. She was united in marriage to Robert P. Olson on December 10, 1955 in Northwood, Iowa. Mary was employed for many years with Owatonna Tool Company. Mary enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, camping, traveling and trips to the casino.

She is survived by her children, Robert (Peggy) Olson of Blooming Prairie, MN, Cheri (Dave) Klug of Austin, MN, Violet Lane of Austin, MN, Jim (Mary) Stepan of Stillwater, MN, David (Chris) Stepan of Stillwater, MN, Mark (Linda) Skinner of Zimmerman, MN, Matthew (Mary) Skinner of Elk River, MN, Sue Terdan of Tacoma, WA; brother, Ronald Alvez and sisters, Mary Berg and Norma Burrell of California; brothers-in-law, Roy (Cheryl) Olson and Harold (Billie) Moser all of Blooming Prairie, MN; special friend and Pastor Muriel Thompson of Blooming Prairie, MN; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-two years, Robert P. Olson on September 1, 2018; infant granddaughter, Heidi Ann Farr and infant great grandsons, Lawson Michael and Austin Daniel Kohn; brothers, Richard, Milo and Vincent Thorn; and her parents, George and Emelia (Beard) Thorn.

A celebration of life will be held in spring. Interment will be in the Blooming Prairie Cemetery. Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.