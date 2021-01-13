Minnesota launches dashboard for coronavirus vaccine data

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota launched a dashboard Tuesday to provide more information on the status of the state’s vaccination efforts.

The dashboard includes data on the number of doses promised to the state by the federal government, doses shipped to Minnesota providers and doses administered. The website will be updated daily, though the figures will lag by a few days because providers have up to three days to submit data.

The dashboard shows that 144,503 people had received at least one dose of vaccine from Minnesota providers as of Saturday, including 7,392 who’d already had their second dose. The figures include health care workers employed in Minnesota who live in neighboring states, but don’t included shots given by federal programs.

As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has promised 541,100 doses to Minnesota. The first are going mostly to front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.