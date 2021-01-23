Mower County opens Small Business Relief Grant applications

In recent state action, Mower County was awarded $791,868.66 in COVID-19 related relief funds to allocate to local private businesses directly impacted by Executive Order 20-99 signed by Gov. Tim Walz that forced businesses to shut down or greatly reduce access to the public.

Mower County has established this business support grant program to distribute the funds and contracted with the Development Corporation of Austin to administer this program. Grant amounts will range from $5,000 to $25,000 based on gross profit, percentage of loss and available funding.

“We are very aware of the challenges our small businesses are dealing with right now,” said Mower County Board of Commissioners Chair Polly Glynn. “We hope this program can help until things start to get to normal for them.”

Priority will be given to businesses with a 30 percent or more decrease in gross revenue (sales) when comparing Quarter 4 (October through December) of 2019 to Quarter 4 2020. Businesses with less than a 30 percent decrease will be considered if funding allows.

Eligible expenses include, but are not limited to, operating expenses such as payroll obligations, rent payments, mortgage payments, utility bills, insurance, payments to suppliers, and other similar expenses that occur in the regular course of business. Property tax is an eligible expense.

Applications are preferred to be completed online at www.austindca.org. To request to have an application mailed or emailed to you, email cares@austindca.org or call 507-433-9495. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15. Late applications will be reviewed only if grant funds remain available after all on time applications are processed.